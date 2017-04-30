Storm at Kedah PAS Complex not wrath of Allah, says Tuan Ibrahim

PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man (left) visits the victims at Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah who were injured after a storm hit the Kedah PAS complex in Alor Setar, April 30, 2017. — Bernama picALOR SETAR, April 30 — A PAS senior leader has urged all parties against suggesting that the storm which lashed Kedah PAS Complex, the venue of the 63rd PAS general assembly, as the wrath of Allah.

PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said it was only a test from Allah and thus beyond human control.

“Let us pray for the good health of the victims of the storm last night,” he told reporters after visiting the victims at Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital, here today.

Following the storm, some netizens, notably from the opposition, had gone on social media sites to suggest that the incident was proof of Allah’s wrath.

Tuan Ibrahim arrived at the hospital at 1pm accompanied by PAS deputy spiritual leader Datuk Ahmad Yakob and Kedah PAS commissioner Dr Ahmad Fakhruddin Sheikh Fakhrurazi.

He spent about 20 minutes with Zainaton Man, 45, who suffered a fractured ankle in the storm.

A total of 19 people were hurt when a tent used by Haraki Entrepreneurship Club (KU_Haraki) was destroyed in the storm at Kedah PAS Complex in Kota Sarang Semut.

Only one of the 13 victims admitted to hospital last night was being treated in hospital, while the others were allowed to go home. — Bernama