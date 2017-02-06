Storekeeper’s jail term for dealing with terrorist property increased by court of appeal

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 6 — A convenience shop storekeeper had his jail term doubled to eight years by the Court of Appeal today for dealing with property belonging to his younger brother who is allegedly involved with the Islamic State terrorist group.

A three-man panel, led by Justice Datuk Mohd Zawawi Salleh, increased the jail term after allowing the prosecution’s appeal against the four-year jail meted out by the High Court against Mohamed Danny Mohamed Jedi.

Justice Mohd Zawawi said the court must send a strong signal to the society that anybody involved in such offences would not be dealt with lightly so as to protect the sanctity of the society.

He said the four-year jail term imposed by the High Court was inadequate and was not in accordance with the trend of sentencing in the Malaysian Courts for such offences.

He ordered Mohamed Danny to serve the jail sentence from the date of arrest, which was May 18 last year.

Presiding with Justice Mohd Zawawi were Justices Datuk Abdul Rahman Sebli and Datuk Kamardin Hashim.

Mohamed Danny, 30, pleaded guilty at the High Court to a charge of knowingly dealing with the property belonging to Muhammad Wanndy Mohamed Jedi, 26, by allowing the deposit of RM12,130 into his bank account and also the withdrawal of RM10,000 for the benefit of the terrorist.

The offence was committed at the Maybank Ayer Keroh branch in Malacca between Jan 28 and March 5 last year.

Mohamed Danny was sentenced to four years jail for the offence and the prosecution appealed against the sentence grounds that it was manifestly inadequate.

Deputy public prosecutor Dhiya Syazwani Izyan Mohd Akhir said Mohamed Danny made the transaction to different persons on instruction given by his brother, who was believed to have joined the Islamic State group.

Lawyer Arik Zakri Abdul Kadir, representing Mohamed Danny, urged the court to maintain the four-year jail term saying that his client was helping out his brother for humanitarian reason. — Bernama