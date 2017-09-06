Store supervisor pleads not guilty to accepting RM23,000 in bribes

Zamri Jusoh was found to have accepted bribes from Tham Mun Hing as inducement for dealings of the supply comp through an account of his wife Siti Noor Hidayah Deraman. — Reuters picKUALA TERENGGANU, Sept 6 — A store supervisor of a state government-owned company pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today on 11 charges of accepting bribes amounting to RM23,000 in 2015.

The accused, Zamri Jusoh was found to have accepted bribes from Tham Mun Hing, a spare parts and fertiliser supply company owner, as inducement for dealings of the supply comp through an account of his wife Siti Noor Hidayah Deraman.

Zamri was accused of the offences between May and December 2015 at the office of Ladang Ketengah Perwira Sdn Bhd, Kemaman.

The accused was charged under Section 16(a) (A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009.

If convicted, the accused could be jailed a maximum of 20 years and fined a maximum of five times the amount of the bribe or RM10,000 whichever is higher.

Judge Rofiah Mohamad set bail at RM8,000 in one surety and fixed Oct 2 for re-mention and appointment of counsel.

MACC deputy public prosecutor Farah Yasmin Salleh appeared for the prosecution. — Bernama