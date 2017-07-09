Stop treating women as objects, says Najib

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak advised Malaysians to stop treating women as objects and to be more aware of society’s sensitivities. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak wants all parties to stop treating women as objects and be more aware of society’s sensitivities.

The Prime Minister said he regretted the incident of the poster advertisement by a petrol company of a woman which went viral recently, even though some meant it as a joke.

“Their actions which included indecent acts, even though on a poster, are very disappointing, shameful and against our culture and customs,” Najib said in his posting in his official blog najibrazak.com yesterday.

Najib said this should not have happened because it was an insulting and disrespectful act by a small number of people towards women.

“We are responsible for providing a safe and comfortable environment for women who are also our mothers, wives, children and sisters.

“Imagine if the same behaviour is shown towards our own family members, whether they are our children, mothers, or sisters,” Najib said.

He added that the people should go back to the fifth principle of Rukunegara, which was ‘Kesopanan dan Kesusilaan’ (courtesy and morality).

He said mutual respect was an important element for everyone to continue living together peacefully.

“Islam also teaches us to respect women, and even place them in a high place, as I shared previously in http://www.najibrazak.com/bm/blog/kehebatan-tokoh-tokoh-wanita-dalam-sejarah-islam/,” Najib added. — Bernama