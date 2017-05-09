Stop staring… a TN50 ambassador wants us to see the disabled positively

Aizan Sofia Amin is a disability rights activist and as a TN50 ambassador she hopes to make Malaysians more aware of people with disabilities. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, May 9 ― Losing her leg to cancer at the age of 16 gave Aizan Sofia Amin insight into how Malaysians look at the disabled.

She experienced for herself the daily battle with perception someone with disabilities has to face.

“People are not used to seeing disabled people in the public. They will stop and stare. They would come and ask me what happened and when I tell them I had bone cancer, they wanted to look at my amputated leg.

“I didn't understand why people looked at me like that and treated me differently. That's why I made a decision to study psychology. I wanted to understand why people behaved like that,” Aizan told Malay Mail Online.

She went on to pursue her doctorate in disability studies and is now a lecturer in Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia.

Aizan, who is a Transformasi Nasional 2050 (TN50) ambassador, wants to create a Malaysia that does not view disabled people differently.

The 35-year-old said that while Malaysians are generally courteous, they do not know how to behave when they see people with disabilities or deformities.

“They don't recognise us as equals. They don't think about us as equals because they focus on the disability. They focus on what is lacking. They don't embrace the difference.

“We are very double standard... we lack an emphatic attitude. We can't put ourselves in someone else's shoes. We only think from our perspective and our world view,” Aizan explained.

She also pointed out that many people misuse facilities that have been provided for disabled people.

“People here misuse facilities for the disabled. Disabled parking, toilets. When there is a ramp for the disabled, people park their motorcycles there or their cars at the entrance, making it inaccessible for those of us who are disabled,” Aizan said.

She feels the key to changing the mindset of Malaysians and how they view disability is via education… starting at schools.

“I think we need education and early intervention. Malaysians need to cultivate awareness and education about disabled people's rights and their needs,” she stressed.

Last year's gold medal achievement by our athletes at the Rio Paralympics made Malaysians view people with disabilities a little differently.

“They are slowly opening their minds… to not only think of disabled people as beggars or expecting welfare handouts,” she added.

She, however, said more awareness is needed ― especially parents with disabled children ― to prevent any neglect.

“Parents with disabled children, sometimes they don't know what to do. They don't have the exposure.

“We have to open up their minds to give children more opportunities to develop their potential and be whatever they want to be. They need to support (their children),” Aizan stressed.

As a TN50 ambassador, she hopes to break the “attitudinal and behavioural barrier” around disabled people.

Aizan is also optimistic that someday a disabled person might be among the major lawmakers in the country, speaking up equally for the disabled community as well as other Malaysians.

* Dr Aizan Sofia Amin is one of 13 TN50 ambassadors hand picked to assist Putrajaya in mapping the country’s future based on their respective expertise.