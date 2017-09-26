Stop sabotaging Malaysia-US relations, Pakatan told

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said PH should stop criticising the prime minister's meeting with Donald Trump. ― Picture by K.E.OoiKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — Pakatan Harapan should stop sabotaging Malaysia’s relationship with the US as it will undo all the good work Datuk Seri Najib Razak has done so far, a federal minister has said.

Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said that PH should cease all criticisms against Prime Minister Najib for his recent meeting with Donald Trump.

He questioned PH’s attacks, saying perhaps they would be “happier” if the US had imposed trade sanctions and duties on Malaysian exports.

“If Pakatan does not understand the gravity of what is at stake for Malaysia and its economy, they should refrain from attacking the Najib-Trump meeting and sabotaging our international relations with the world’s largest economy,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The Santubong MP pointed out that back in March this year, the Trump administration had listed Malaysia among 16 countries that they claimed to be “trade cheats” as these are the countries that have continually recorded trade surpluses with the US.

Wan Junaidi stressed that Prime Minister Najib had highlighted to Trump that Malaysia is not a trade cheat.

“It was imperative that we remind the USA government that we understand that trade flows both ways and we value the USA as one of our most important trading partners.

Opposition politicians who continue to attack this gesture by our Prime Minister simply do not understand the gravity of what is at stake,” he said.