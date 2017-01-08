Stop giving empty assurances about country’s economy, Anwar tells Putrajaya

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (centre) calls on the government to take immediate action to restore the livelihood and hopes of the rakyat. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today the government should not blame perception as being the sole reason behind the plummeting ringgit, and that the reality is that the economy is not doing well.

“Malaysians are facing the consequences of the record- plummet of the ringgit and increases in the price of food and commodities, which are related to the implementation of the GST. And the response of the top government official is that everything is in order!” the jailed PKR defacto leader said in a statement.

He was referring to a recent statement made by Treasury Secretary-General Tan Sri Dr Irwan Serigar Abdullah, who had said that perception was the sole reason why the ringgit was performing badly.

“Throughout the last decade, the BN government has continued to carry on in denial of the true facts. Malaysia cannot expect to resolve these issues when the leaders and top bureaucrats are not addressing outstanding economic issues.

“The government must stop giving empty assurances about the economy, and instead take immediate action to restore the livelihood and hopes of the Rakyat,” Anwar who is currently serving a five-year jail term for sodomy, added.

Last week, Irwan assured Malaysians that the country’s economy is doing well and remains on track for growth between 4.5 and 5 per cent.

He also pointed out that both the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank are “happy” with Malaysia’s economic performance to date and had noted it was among the few economies showing resilience in the face of the ongoing global economic slowdown.