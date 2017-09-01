Stop focusing on internal problems, Ambiga tells PKR

The former Malaysian Bar president said voters were not interested in PKR’s internal problems. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 — Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan criticised PKR today for publicising its internal disagreements, instead of working the ground like Barisan Nasional (BN) and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak ahead of the 14th general elections.

In a series of tweets, the former Malaysian Bar president said voters were not interested in PKR’s internal problems.

“If DSAI were out, he would be criss-crossing the country, speaking to and being with the rakyat. He knows only hard work wins elections,” she said, using the acronym referring to jailed PKR de facto leader, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“BN, despite all its advantages in the elections, have been working hard on the ground for months. Bersatu has been doing the same,” she added, referring to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM).

The National Human Rights Society (Hakam) president pointed out that “Najib was on the ground during SEA games”.

Ambiga expressed frustration that while the Opposition should be united with “all hands on deck”, they have not even formulated their election manifesto.

“I am not sure enough is being done to win two corner fights let alone 3 corner fights.

“Talking is not enough. Doing is better,” she tweeted.

Ambiga said that while she is confident that there are some members of the Opposition who are working hard, there is still no “visibility” of the effort.

PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s continued courtship of PAS had created a rift in PKR, with one faction adamant that cooperating with the Islamist party was vital while its rival was unconvinced that trying to work with an openly hostile PAS would be beneficial.

However, Azmin reportedly said yesterday that PKR would not cooperate with PAS in the 14th general elections and the party would prepare for three-cornered fights.