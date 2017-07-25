Stop causing panic about Putrajaya’s handling of rabies outbreak, Sarawak MPs told

Datuk Seri S. Subramaniam said that both his Ministry and the Veterinary Department has enough rabies vaccine stockpile for both humans and animals. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, July 25 ― Health Minister Datuk Seri S. Subramaniam today urged opposition lawmakers from Sarawak to stop causing “panic” and creating a negative perception about Putrajaya's handling of the rabies outbreak in the state.

After a couple of DAP MPs questioned the Health Ministry over an alleged lack of vaccine in the state, Subramaniam said the lawmakers should stop using the outbreak for political expediency and instead cooperate with the relevant authorities.

Subramaniam said that both his Ministry and the Veterinary Department has enough vaccine stockpile for both humans and animals.

Therefore, he added that the issue of vaccine shortage does not arise.

“We had brought about 8,000 vials (of vaccine) to Sarawak and so far only 2,000 of them were used,” he told reporters during a press conference at Parliament today.

MORE TO COME