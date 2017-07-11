Stop blaming RoS over re-election, Penang Umno tells DAP

Last week, RoS director-general Datuk Mohammad Razin Abdullah told DAP to hold another election to choose its CEC because the 2013 reelection was found to have breached the law. — Picture by Saw Siow FengGEORGE TOWN, July 11 — The DAP should stop blaming the Registrar of Societies (RoS) over the party’s re-election issue, Penang Umno said today.

Penang Umno Liaison chief Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Osman defended the RoS decision in ordering DAP to hold another election to choose its central executive committee (CEC).

He pointed out the federal agency was only doing its duty.

“The RoS is not biased, they have done this to Umno too when our branches did not send in Borang 9 along with the list of elected office bearers as required each year,” he told a press conference today.

Zainal Abidin said the RoS has a set of rules and regulations that all registered organisations must adhere to and any organisation that failed to meet the regulations will have to answer to RoS.

“Even in Umno, of our 22,000 over branches, some branches might get penalised by RoS because they didn’t submit the Borang 9 and list of office bearers as required,”

“We don’t blame RoS when this happens, instead, we blame ourselves for not submitting the required documentations,” he said.

He said sometimes RoS took several years to send them a notice after they have submitted the Borang 9.

“They have to handle a lot of organisations so sometimes it takes time for them to send warning letters and notices over any irregularities,” he said.

Zainal Abidin said DAP should stop accusing RoS of wanting to cripple the party by declaring the DAP’s CEC re-election in 2013 as invalid.

“It has become a norm for DAP to blame others over everything bad that happens, even in Penang, everything negative they blamed Umno, Barisan Nasional and the federal government and if anything positive, they take credit for it,” he said.

Earlier today, DAP national legal bureau chairman Gobind Singh Deo said the party is yet to receive an official letter from RoS on the issue.

