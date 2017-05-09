Still on track for high-income nationhood by 2020, says Idris Jala

Datuk Sri Idris Jala speaks during the launch of the Pemandu Assessment Report at Sasana Kijang in Kuala Lumpur May 9,2017. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 ― Despite the weak ringgit, Pemandu Associates Sdn Bhd CEO Datuk Seri Idris Jala is buoyant that Malaysia will become a high-income country in three more years.

He said the country’s trade had rebounded recently, adding that the national aspiration remains on track if the current development kept its pace.

“Just a few days ago, our exports has actually rebounded by more than 24 per cent. That’s very positive.

“It tells us one thing, that our country remains resilient and products and services produced from the electronical sector is still in demand in the external arena. So, that is very positive,” he told reporters after launching a World Bank report here.

Idris also said that Malaysia could have reached high-income status two years ago if not for external headwinds that saw the ringgit slide against the greenback.

“In 2015, we would have become a high-income economy and we would surpassed the Gross National Income (GNI) per capita by 3 per cent.

“Unfortunately, because of the weakening of the RM, we did not achieve it,” he said.

Explaining, he said the status would have been within reach then if the ringgit maintained a steady value of 3.20 against the US dollar in 2010.

He said Malaysia is a “big trading nation although we are a small country” and added that economic ripples will be felt when the global economy experiences a slowdown.

“The road is still going to be challenging, but we are confident that with all the efforts made by all relevant parties, we are able to succeed in what we are set out to do,” he said.