Still in trial period, MRT breaks million-rider mark

An MRT train is pictured on the Sungai Buloh-Kajang (SBK) Line on December 16, 2016. The SBK Line currently has an average ridership of 40,000 per day. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — The Klang Valley Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) surpassed the million-passenger threshold today, less than a month after the prime minister launched 30 days of free rides on the ambitious public transportation project.

According to operators Rapid Rail, student Ng Zhi We became the Sungai Buloh-Kajang (SBK) Line's millionth rider when she boarded at the Sungai Buloh MRT station this morning.

“This is a historical [sic] day for MRT. Securing a million passengers in less than a month reflects the overwhelming response from members of the public for the services.

“Rapid Rail would like to record its highest appreciation and thanks to those who have used the services and provided the feedback to us,” Rapid Rail chief executive Datuk Zohari Sulaiman said in a statement.

According to the firm, the SBK line currently has an average ridership of 40,000 per day, based on the time it took to reach the million rider mark.

It added that ridership had been highest on Christmas Day, when 67,000 people used the MRT line, while the stations with the most traffic were Mutiara Damansara, Sungai Buloh, Bandar Utama, Kwasa Sentral and Semantan.

Ng also received a tablet computer, a TouchNGo card, and other tokens from Rapid Rail.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak launched the SBK line from the first phase of the MRT on December 16 and announced a month of free rides on the new service.

The current MRT line has 12 stations in operation spanning from Sungai Buloh to Semantan. According to MRT Corp, the entire line from Sungai Buloh to Kajang with 31 stations cost RM21 billion, or RM2 billion less than projected.

MRT Corp today said the second phase was 95 per cent complete and on track to open in July.

* Editor's note: An earlier version misstated the RM21 billion cost as the price tag for phase one of the MRT instead of the total. Malay Mail Online apologises for the error which has been corrected.