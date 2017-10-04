Stern action to prevent repeat of chlorine gas leak incident, says Melaka CM

Some of the six suspects being brought for remand orders to be obtained at the Ayer Keroh Magistrate’s Court, October 3, 2017. — Bernama picMELAKA, Oct 4 — The Melaka state government will take stern action to prevent chlorine gas leakage incidents, such as the one which occurred in Kampung Tambak Paya, Jasin near here on Thursday, from happening again.

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron said all parties should work together to assist the authorities in addressing any safety threats in residential areas.

“I urge the local authorities and the Department of Environment (DOE) to issue notices to the Village Development and Security Committees (JKKK) to educate, and raise the public’s awareness to report to the authorities, anything which arouses their suspicion.

“We must be more cautious and report to the authorities as early action (to prevent undesirable incidents) can be taken ,” he told a press conference after chairing the state executive council meeting in Ayer Keroh here, today.

In the 5.30pm incident on Thursday, 250 villagers were instructed to vacate their homes by firemen for safety reasons, while 50 others, including enforcement officers were rushed to the Melaka Hospital after suffering breathing complications, believed to be due to inhaling chlorine gas.

Seven cylinders were found to have been left discarded at the residential area, where one of them leaked, and released the chemical substance.

Yesterday, six individuals were remanded to assist investigations into the case while two others are still being sought by the police. — Bernama