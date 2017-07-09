Stay out! It’s between RoS and us, DAP MP tells Zahid

DAP’s legal bureau chief, Gobind Singh Deo said the issue of re-election was between his party and the RoS and any action taken should be without any exterior influences. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — A DAP MP has asked Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to stay out of the party’s dealings with the Registrar of Societies (RoS).

The Opposition party’s legal bureau chief, Gobind Singh Deo said the issue of re-election was between DAP and the RoS and any action taken should be without any external influences.

“The ROS must communicate its decision to us officially for it to have legal effect. The Home Minister should stay out of it.

“As soon as we receive this letter, we will ask for a meeting with the RoS and thereafter decide what next to do,” Gobind said in a statement.

The Puchong MP also stressed that DAP has always abided by the RoS’ requests and both sides should meet as the purported new directive was not officially stated.

Earlier today, Zahid said if DAP fails to follow the order to re-elect its central committee members, it may not have the credentials authorised by the RoS to contest in the next general elections.