Status quo prevails in battle for top posts at PAS election

PAS President, Datuk Seri Hadi Abdul Awang and other PAS leaders sing the national anthem during the welcoming ceremony at the 63rd Muktamar at Kompleks PAS Kedah in Alor Setar, April 29, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaALOR SETAR, May 1 ― The much awaited election for the election of top posts in the PAS party election during the 63rd PAS Muktamar turned out to be an anti-climax as status quo prevailed in the race for leadership and other top posts.

After PAS President Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang and his Deputy Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man were returned unopposed for their respective posts, the post of three vice presidents also saw the same faces retaining their seats.

The three incumbents, Bukit Gantang Member of Parliament Idris Ahmad, Kelantan deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah and Selangor PAS Commissioner Datuk Iskandar Abdul Samad retained their posts for the 2017/2019 term.

The results were announced by PAS Election Committee chairman Datuk Abdul Muttalib Embong when winding up debate for the PAS Muktamar in Kota Sarang Semut, here today.

A total of 1,209 delegates were eligible to vote using the e-voting system held from 3.30pm to 7.15pm on Saturday but the result was also announced today.

Idris garnered 1,062 votes, Mohd Amar (950) and Iskandar dengan (703), thus beating Temerloh Member of Parliament Nasruddin Hassan who managed 478 votes.

Meanwhile, Pasir Mas Member of Parliament Nik Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz who had relinguished his post as the Dewan Pemuda PAS chief was elected for the post of 18 PAS Central Working Committee members.

Apart from Nik Abduh, the others elected were Datuk Dr Mohd Fadzli Hassan, Dr Riduan Mohd Noor, Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud, Datuk Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali, Dr Najihatussolehah Ahmad, Dr Mohd Zuhdi Marzuki, Dr Halimah Ali, Sallehen Mukhyi, Dr Ahmad Fakhruddin Sheikh Fakhrurrazi, Rosni Adam, Razman Zakaria, Azman Ibrahim, Mokhtar Senik, Kamaruzzaman Mohamad, Abdullah Hussin, Misbahul Munir Masduki and Mukhtar Suhaili.

The PAS Muktamar which opened on April 29, ended today. ― Bernama