State veterinary director among two suspects detained

The suspect was alleged to have approved ‘poultry farming and other activities’ licences for two companies without following prescribed procedures. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — The Perlis Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested the State Veterinary Services Department director over allegations of bribery and abuse of power.

The 44-year-old suspect was alleged to have approved ‘poultry farming and other activities’ licences for two companies without following prescribed procedures.

According to a source, the 39-year-old owner of the two companies was also detained.

“The two suspects were detained at the Perlis MACC when they were called to give their statements at about 1pm,” she said.

According to the source, for approving the licences the director was alleged to have occupied a house belonging to the company director without paying rent from Nov 2016 to Nov 2017 which was estimated to cost RM9,600.

Meanwhile, Perlis MACC director Mohd Shukor Mahmud in confirming the arrest said the duo would be remanded from tomorrow to assist investigations.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 17 (a) and Section 16 (b) (B) of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama