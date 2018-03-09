State health dept: No truth to viral report on ‘mystery disease’ in Miri

MIRI, March 8 — The Sarawak Health Department today dismissed a social media report that a mysterious disease was spreading among children in this city.

Its director, Dr Jamilah Hashim, said checks showed there had been no drastic increase in any infectious disease in Miri over the past nine months.

She said the Miri Hospital management had confirmed that there had been an increase in patient admission since early last month, particularly in the Children’s Ward, but added that this was normal after a festive period.

However, the cases involved various ailments and not any one specific disease, she said in a statement.

On another social media viral news about a Miri Hospital internal memo on the immediate suspension of elective surgery, dated March 7, 2018, Dr Jamilah said the notice was meant for the heads of department at the hospital and not for the public because the hospital services, including surgery for emergency cases, were unaffected and proceeded as usual.

“People who wish to obtain clarification pertaining to these viral messages can contact the Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre of the Sarawak Health Department at 082-443248,” she said. — Bernama