Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

State Health Dept: 10 dengue deaths in Sabah so far this year

Friday April 6, 2018
12:15 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Who will blink first as Trump and Xi steel for trade war?Who will blink first as Trump and Xi steel for trade war?

Man arrested for faking bomb threat on Scoot flightMan arrested for faking bomb threat on Scoot flight

Here’s what Ikea had to say about the ‘crispy rendang’ debacleHere’s what Ikea had to say about the ‘crispy rendang’ debacle

Uefa charge Liverpool after objects thrown at City busUefa charge Liverpool after objects thrown at City bus

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi, said almost all the districts registered an increase in the number of cases in the three-month period. — Reuters picDirector Datuk Dr Christina Rundi, said almost all the districts registered an increase in the number of cases in the three-month period. — Reuters picKUNAK, April 5 — Sabah recorded 958 cases of dengue, including 10 deaths, this year up to March 31, according to the state Health Department.

Its director, Datuk Dr Christina Rundi, said almost all the districts registered an increase in the number of cases in the three-month period.

She said via WhatsApp, when contacted, that the department had initiated control activities and set up special wards for those suspected of dengue to be monitored from time to time.

“The public is also advised to cooperate with the department’s control team in carrying out their jobs. They are also urged to be more alert to the cleanliness of areas inside and outside their houses, check containers filled with water and close them or sprinkle insecticide in them to eradicate the mosquito larvae,” she said.

She also urged those showing symptoms such as fever, headache, joint and muscle pain, skin rash, vomiting, diarrhoea, fatigue and lack of appetite to get immediate medical attention at the nearest hospital. — Bernama

Advertisement

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram