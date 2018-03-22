State EC director: 1.8 million registered voters in Johor for GE14

File photo of a voter showing the ‘indelible ink’ on her finger after casting her ballot in the 2013 general election.JOHOR BAHRU, March 22 — A total of 1.8 million people have been registered as voters in Johor for the 14th General Election (GE14) according to the latest fourth quarter Electoral Roll for 2017.

Johor State Election Commission (EC) director Shafie Taib said the number of voters showed an increase of about 300,000 compared to 1.5 million of registered voters in GE13.

“Of the 1.8 million, 40 per cent of them are young voters under the age of 40,” he told reporters after the EC briefing session with the Johor media here today.

Also present were Election Academy director Hasanul Isyraf Naim and Johor Media Club president Mohamad Fauzi Ishak.

Shafie said thus far the Johor EC was 99 per cent ready for the GE14 and there were only a few things left to do including holding a polling briefing.

He said the briefing session today aimed at giving exposure to the media about the electoral process in the country, especially the voting process, the roles of chief and clerk at the polling stations apart from the EC’s transparency in handling the process.

“During GE13, about 11 per cent of the 1.39 million registered voters in the state didn’t cast their votes and we (EC) advise those registered to vote in the GE14 as they have between 8am and 5pm to choose the time that is convenient for them to vote,” he said. — Bernama