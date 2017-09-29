Star Media to slash 200 jobs via separation scheme

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — The Star Media Group, publisher of local daily The Star, is seeking to slash some 200 jobs via a mutual separation scheme, according to media reports.

According to news portal Malaysiakini, citing Nikkei Markets, an internal memo from the group said the separation scheme and early retirement option came amid dipping profits.

“While we continue to strive to maintain pole position in the industry, more needs to be done to rationalise our business pillars, one of which is in the area of manpower.

“We need to review our human resources needs with a view of transforming ourselves into a lean organisation that would be ready to meet the increasing business challenges,” the memo — dated Tuesday and signed by chief executive Wong Chun Wai — reportedly read.

While its e-paper subscriptions have risen, The Star newspaper is notching a declining overall subscription.