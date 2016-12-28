Last updated Wednesday, December 28, 2016 11:55 pm GMT+8

Stage bus crashes into stalled vehicles, say police

Wednesday December 28, 2016
A stage bus glided to the front and crashed into three vehicles that had stopped by the roadside at Jalan Melaka Pindah in Alor Gajah, December 27, 2016. — Picture courtesy of Google MapsA stage bus glided to the front and crashed into three vehicles that had stopped by the roadside at Jalan Melaka Pindah in Alor Gajah, December 27, 2016. — Picture courtesy of Google MapsMALACCA, Dec 28 — A ‘Panorama’ stage bus glided to the front and crashed into three vehicles which had stopped by the road side at Jalan Melaka Pindah in Alor Gajah here yesterday.

Melaka Traffic Investigation and Enforcement head Acting Supt Mohd Sham Abdullah said the incident occurred at 5.20pm when the bus driver, aged 43, stopped the bus.

The driver had applied the brake to stop the bus upon reaching a bend, but the bus glided, believed due to brake failure, and crashed into a Perodua Kancil, a Proton Persona and Perodua Axia,” he said when contacted here today.

However, he said only the driver of the Perodua Axia, aged 76, sustained minor injury. — Bernama

