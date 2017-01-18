Sri Lankan woman charged with beating husband

SEREMBAN, Jan 18 — A Sri Lankan woman pleaded guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge of beating her husband, early this month.

The accused, Nadia Ilona Charles, 30, entered the plea after the charge was read out to her in Tamil by an interpreter before Magistrate Rahimah Rahim.

The woman was charged with intentionally hitting her 32-year-old husband in a house at Taman Desa Anggerik Nilai, near here at 6.15pm on Jan 6.

The offence committed under Section 323 of the Penal Code read together with Section 326A of the same Code provides imprisonment for up to two years, if convicted.

The accused’s husband, who was present during the proceedings, however, told the court that he had withdrawn the police report made against his spouse.

Deputy public prosecutor Soo Kok Weng requested that case be postponed to review the report to withdraw the case.

The court allowed the application and set bail at RM500 with one surety pending re-mention of the case on Jan 31. — Bernama