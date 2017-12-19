Sri Lanka interested in Malaysia’s e-Justice system, minister says

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — The concept of Electronic Court (e-Justice) practised in Malaysia has attracted the interest of the government of Sri Lanka.

The concept was explained to Sri Lanka’s Justice and Foreign Employment Minister Thalatha Aturkorale by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said who shared Malaysia’s experience.

“Malaysia has implemented the e-Justice system since 2009 and the government of Sri Lanka is interested to introduce it into its court system.

“This shows that Malaysia is recognised by other countries for its efficient justice system, “ Azalina said in a statement today.

Azalina is one of the ministers who accompanied Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak on an official visit to Sri Lanka from Dec 17 to 19.

According to the statement, the government-to-government collaboration will not only benefit both countries but will also make the justice system more effective and efficient.

At the same time, Azalina also attended talks with Aturkorale and Sri Lanka’s Minister of Communications and Digital Development Harin Fernando.

“The discussions have opened up opportunities for further collaborations between the two countries,” the statement said. — Bernama