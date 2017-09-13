SPNB to start pilot housing project at Felda settlements

SHAH ALAM, Sept 13 — Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad (SPNB) will start a pilot housing project incorporating the Ajiya Green Integrated Building Solutions (AGIBS) at two Felda settlements in Terengganu by year-end.

SPNB Mesra Sdn Bhd chairman Datuk Mohamed Hasnan Che Hussin said the affordable housing project meant for second generation Felda settlers would be built at Felda Chalok Barat in Setiu and Felda Kerteh 6, Kemaman.

“Sixty units will be built at Felda Chalok Barat and 90 units in Felda Kerteh 6,” he told a press conference after officiating a training workshop focused on the adoption of AGIBS at Ajiya Berhad here today.

He said the 150 housing units were part of 20,000 units of houses to be built for Felda settlers through a memorandum of understanding signed between SPNB and Ajiya Berhad, a company involved in the manufacture and supply of building materials on July 14, this year.

Mohamed Hasnan said AGIBS was a patented Industrialised Building System (IBS) which provided the construction industry with sustainable and fully-integrated building solutions to overcome manpower constraints, shorten construction time and reduce operating costs.

With the adoption of AGIBS, the construction of a housing project can be completed within eight months as compared to the average conventional housing project whereby, a construction period can be up to 24 months.

On the workshop, Mohamed Hasnan said 18 contractors registered with SPNB took part in the one-day programme to get a good grasp on AGIBS.

He said most of the contractors involved were from states which had the most number of Felda settlements, namely Negri Sembilan, Terengganu and Pahang. — Bernama