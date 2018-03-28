SPLASH takeover issue hotly debated in Selangor assembly

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said the state government could not name a suitable price to take over SPLASH as it involved the interests of the shareholders. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaSHAH ALAM, March 28 — The issue of the takeover of water concession company, Syarikat Pengeluar Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (SPLASH) was the hot topic of debate between Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and Barisan Nasional state assemblymen at the State Assembly sitting today.

It began with Mohamed Azmin (PKR-Bukit Antarabangsa) saying the state government could not name a suitable price to take over SPLASH as it involved the interests of the shareholders.

“I have no objection to sharing the cost of the takeover of SPLASH, but it is still in the negotiation process between the Federal Government, state government and SPLASH.

“So, it is not fair for me to name the price, especially as this company is listed and this would affect the shareholders,” he said when debating the motion of thanks on the royal address at the state assembly sitting here.

Mohamed Azmin blamed the Federal Government for the delay in the takeover of SPLASH equity, saying that the Federal Government had not submitted an independent assessment of the takeover to the state government.

He said the state government needed the independent assessment report before it could make an offer for SPLASH so that the state and federal governments could discuss the best price for the concession company.

Dengkil assemblyman Shahrom Mohd Shariff, who was unsatisfied with the reply said it was the state government which must name the actual price of the SPLASH equity takeover, in line with the “willing seller, willing buyer” concept.

“This is because the state government has the intention to buy SPLASH equity while SPLASH wants to sell, so the final decision is with the state government,” he said.

Former Selangor mentri besar Tan Sri Abdul Khalid Ibrahim was previously reported as saying the last offer made to SPLASH was RM250.6 million.

Energy, Green Technology and Water Minister Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili was also reported as saying the Selangor Government should resolve the matter quickly by naming a suitable price for SPLASH. — Bernama