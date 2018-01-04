Spirit of consensus must come first, Anwar tells Pakatan leaders

PKR President Datuk Seri D. Wan Azizah Wan Ismail arrives at Menara Yayasan Selangor for Pakatan Harapan's presidental council meeting on January 4, 2018. ― Picture by Hari AnggaraPETALING JAYA, Jan 4 — Jailed PKR politician Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim urged today his allies in Pakatan Harapan (PH) to prioritise the spirit of consensus in their discussions.

The PKR de facto leader reminded the federal Opposition pact to focus on protecting public interests and rights even as it pushes for governmental change.

“I urge for the spirit of consensus to be engraves in Pakatan Harapan by putting aside extremist statements. This principle is what should come first, other less fundamental or pressing matters can be discussed together.

“Pakatan Harapan comprises four parties but its strength lies in having the majority voice of the people. Therefore it should maintain the tradition of negotiations with NGOs and social activists,” he said in a statement.

He claimed that the four PH parties have proven sceptical political observers wrong by joining up to become a force to be reckoned with, despite their differences.

However, he said the biggest frustration was the rise of extreme racism and religious fanaticism that ignores the teachings of Islam.

The leaders of the four PH parties: PKR, DAP, Parti Amanah Negara and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia are engaged in a presidential meeting at the latter party’s headquarters here tonight and are expected to hold a news conference later on their preparations for the coming 14th general elections.