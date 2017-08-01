Spill details on police corruption probe, DAP MP tells Home Minister

DAP’s Gobind Singh Deo (pic) says the home minister should keep the public informed of the latest updates in the case. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 ― Home Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi should make public the progress on a case involving major police corruption in June since it is of national interest, a DAP lawmaker demanded today.

The party’s legal bureau chief Gobind Singh Deo said as the deputy prime minister is in charge of the police force, he should keep the public informed of the latest updates on the case.

“The Home Minister has to answer. Why is that in such a big case, where it was widely reported and involved police from Bukit Aman, there is no answer.

“Why there is no closure? Why has the investigation proceedings has vanished from our radar?” he asked in a press conference at the Parliament today.

The Puchong MP said he will also be raising pertinent questions on the matter inside the Dewan Rakyat later this month.

“I've asked for an answer as MP and have gotten no answer. I ask Home Minister to make a statement. Is the case still on going and is there any action?

“Why is there no annoucmement on the action taken? Minister is responsible to answer. I will bring it up in the Dewan,” Gobind added.

Whistleblower site Sarawak Report previously reported that a man named Gopinathan Krishnan had allegedly collected bribes from operators running illegal businesses that would be channelled to the police.

IGP Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar claimed that he did know the man personally but insisted he would never be in cahoots with any criminals operating illegal activities.