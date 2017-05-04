Spendthrift civil servants risking bankruptcy to face investigation

Public Service Department director-general Datuk Seri Zainal Rahim Seman warned that investigation would be conducted against civil servants who falsify their pay slips to take loans that they could not afford. — Reuters file picJASIN, May 4 — Civil servants facing the risk of bankruptcy for failing to manage their debts will be investigated, said Public Service Department (PSD) director-general Datuk Seri Zainal Rahim Seman.

He said this is because the issue is appearing to become more serious following the daring move of some civil servants who falsify their pay slips to take loans which they cannot afford.

He said there are more than 49,000 civil servants who are found to have taken personal loans from identified financial institutions which exceeded their ability to pay.

“Often the ‘wisdom’ of the civil servants itself is due to life’s pressure which render them unable to think positively (rationally),” he told reporters here today.

Earlier, he closed a basic training course for 272 Road Transport Department (RTD) enforcement personnel at the Tiang Dua Road Transport Academy here which was also attended by Transport Ministry Secretary General and RTD director-general Datuk Nadzri Siron.

On April 30, Bernama reported more than 3,000 civil servants had been declared bankrupt and it is feared the number will continue to go up if not curbed.

Meanwhile, Zainal Rahim said with the rising dependence of society on technology, civil servants are urged to be more careful in ensuring the validity of information received and given especially on the social media to avoid the viralling of false news which tarnishes the image of the civil service.

He said the PSD view seriously the issue of civil servants without integrity and tarnishing the good name of the department and will take firm action against them.

“Nine civil servants were sacked for various offences last year. This is a reminder to all civil servants to be disciplined to avoid action,” he said. — Bernama