‘Specialised’, ‘leadership’ and ‘passionate’: Malaysia’s most overused buzzwords on Linkedln

The word “specialised” emerged as the most commonly used buzzword in Malaysia, followed by “leadership”, “passionate”, “experienced”, “responsible”, “strategic” and “excellent.”
The compilation of the 10 most used words in the last 12 months were drawn from analysis of millions of profiles worldwide including three million from Malaysia.
“The top offender ‘specialised’ is a newcomer to the list and appears to be a favourite for marketers, sales and talent representatives,” a statement accompanying Linkedln’s findings said.
Malaysian professionals should try and understand what talent recruiters are looking for when creating their resumes on the online network, Roger Pua, LinkedIn’s senior director of corporate communication for Asia Pacific said in the statement.
“A talent recruiter goes through a sea of resumes, daily. Understanding and knowing attention-grabbing words will help professionals differentiate themselves. The effort and time put into choosing suitable, unique words to describe your skills, achievements and career passion will go a long way.
“All you have to do is get started and we hope that these buzzwords will do just that for the working professionals in Malaysia” Pua said.
LinkedIn’s career expert Blair Decembrele was also quoted saying that this list of overused words will be helpful for professionals to keep in mind when they’re mapping out their resumes online.
“Like most things in life, if you’re willing to put a little time and effort into making simple changes to your profile, you’re going to get a whole lot in return. All you have to do is get started,” Decembrele said.
Monday February 6, 2017
04:38 PM GMT+8
ICYMI
Linkedln reveals top 10 most overused words on Malaysians’ profiles
Singapore to hold Presidential Elections in September
Brady inspires Patriots comeback in Super Bowl fairytale
Advertisement
More stories
- DPM: Visa-free entry into Malaysia for Indian nationals living abroad
- Teraju looking to extend RM1.65b in loans to Bumi firms
- With muscles and tudung, fitness instructor defies beauty and religious norms
- Australia forces Malaysian, other foreign property owners to sell
- Royal Selangor Club bars Zaid's press conference on joining DAP
Related Articles
- Jobstreet: Demand for new employees positive
- Malaysia’s ‘modest’ growth a chance for firms to diversify in 2017?
- EU approves Microsoft buyout of LinkedIn… with conditions
- In a soft economy, having an MA is no guarantee of a higher salary… or even a job!
- Facebook takes on LinkedIn with new job opening features
Advertisement
MMO Instagram
Tweets by @themmailonline