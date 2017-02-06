‘Specialised’, ‘leadership’ and ‘passionate’: Malaysia’s most overused buzzwords on Linkedln

LinkedIn's career expert Blair Decembrele said that this list of overused words will be helpful for professionals to keep in mind when they're mapping out their resumes online.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — Online networking platform Linkedln today revealed the most overused words found on Malaysians' LinkedIn profiles last year as part of an effort to help local professionals shine and differentiate themselves when describing their skills and abilities.



The word “specialised” emerged as the most commonly used buzzword in Malaysia, followed by “leadership”, “passionate”, “experienced”, “responsible”, “strategic” and “excellent.”



The compilation of the 10 most used words in the last 12 months were drawn from analysis of millions of profiles worldwide including three million from Malaysia.



“The top offender ‘specialised’ is a newcomer to the list and appears to be a favourite for marketers, sales and talent representatives,” a statement accompanying Linkedln’s findings said.



Malaysian professionals should try and understand what talent recruiters are looking for when creating their resumes on the online network, Roger Pua, LinkedIn’s senior director of corporate communication for Asia Pacific said in the statement.



“A talent recruiter goes through a sea of resumes, daily. Understanding and knowing attention-grabbing words will help professionals differentiate themselves. The effort and time put into choosing suitable, unique words to describe your skills, achievements and career passion will go a long way.



“All you have to do is get started and we hope that these buzzwords will do just that for the working professionals in Malaysia” Pua said.



LinkedIn’s career expert Blair Decembrele was also quoted saying that this list of overused words will be helpful for professionals to keep in mind when they’re mapping out their resumes online.



“Like most things in life, if you’re willing to put a little time and effort into making simple changes to your profile, you’re going to get a whole lot in return. All you have to do is get started,” Decembrele said.