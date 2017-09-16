Special task force team visit Darul Ittifaqiyah tahfiz school

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 ― The task force formed to investigate the fire that occurred at the Darul Ittifaqiyah tahfiz school fire has conducted a visit to the religious school, according to the Star Online.

The team of six was reported to have arrived at the school at approximately 1.30pm today and spent 20 minutes at the premise without speaking to the media.

The Star Online reported Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as saying the special task force is required to investigate the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah tahfiz school fire and evaluate previous recommendations made by the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) set up to probe fire incidents involving religious schools.

A pre-dawn fire engulfed the religious school on Jalan Datuk Keramat on Thursday which claimed the lives of 21 students and two teachers.

A donation box has been set up by the management staff of the school.