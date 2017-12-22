Special sermon calls on Muslims to defend glory of Jerusalem

People attending the ‘Save Jerusalem’ solidarity gathering at Putra Mosque in Putrajaya, December 22, 2017. — Picture by - Ahmad ZamzahuriPUTRAJAYA, Dec 22 — A special sermon at the Putra Mosque here today called on Muslims to defend the glory of Jerusalem, akin to the Baitullah in Makkah and the Nabawi Mosque in Madinah.

The sermon was delivered by Federal Territory Mufti Datuk Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri in conjunction with the ‘Save Jerusalem’ White Solidarity Rally.

He said it was important to defend Jerusalem because it was a sacred land glorified by God and where Prophet Muhammad had lived.

Zulkifli said recognising Israel or having relations with it were unacceptable by any civilised people.

He said efforts must be taken every often to restore the right of the Palestinians to a peaceful and just life.

“I wish to call on all Muslims to demonstrate our solidarity to the Palestinians in their struggle to liberate Jerusalem and Palestine from colonisation and oppression. Let’s all assemble after this (sermon) to voice our support and express the spirit of ‘intifadah’ (uprising) for the Palestinians. To Allah (God) we surrender,” he said.

Zulkifli also reminded all Muslims that in their enthusiasm to express support for and solidarity with the Palestinians, they should abide by the rules in accordance with the concept of wasatiyyah (moderation).

“Hence, let’s set aside any distinction that stands in the way of unity among us. This is the time for us to work together, pray and help every oppressed Muslim wherever he or she may be,” he said.

During the sermon, Zulkifli repeatedly uttered ‘Save Jerusalem’.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and several other Cabinet ministers were also present at the mosque, along with the more than 10,000 people who had gathered to express their rejection of the proposal to make Jerusalem the capital of Israel.

The Friday prayers at the mosque were led by the Grand Imam of the National Mosque, Tan Sri Syaikh Ismail Muhammad. — Bernama