Special mobile number for Rapid KL commuters to share images, feedback

Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd chief executive Datuk Ir Zohari Sulaiman said feedback would be managed by the company's Rapid KL contact centre team. — Picture courtesy of Prasarana Malaysia BhdKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — A special mobile number 0107664472 has been created for commuters to share images and feedback of their travel experience and encounters while taking the LRT, MRT and monorail services in an effort to curb vandalism and wrongdoings by commuters.

Rapid Rail CEO Datuk Zohari Sulaiman said the images and feedback would be managed by the Rapid KL contact centre team who would share the images and feedback with the relevant team members for further action and with members of the public on a need basis, so as to continually improve the service delivery and travel experience of its customers.

“These feedback, good and not so good, will be shared for the relevant parties to act accordingly. Hence, the launch of this new campaign,” he said in a statement here today.

Under the initiative, commuters are encouraged to snap a picture and share the experience as well as their feedback with Rapid KL by sending a WhatsApp message to the number.

Officially opened for full service on July 17, the Sungai Buloh-Kajang Mass Rapid Transit (SBK MRT) has been one of the most highlighted public transport services in the Klang Valley in recent weeks.

Zohari said reports of MRT assets being vandalised and the uncouth behaviour of some commuters had drawn strong censure from members of the public.

“While we have hundreds of security personnel on duty and thousands of CCTVs installed at our facilities and onboard our trains, the immediate censure and feedback from members of the public are needed for us to keep unruly acts in check.

“Hence, we seek the support of our commuters. Help us to tell off people who you see committing acts of vandalism, indecency and misbehaviour. If you do not feel comfortable to do that, snap a photo and share it with us for appropriate action to be taken,” he said.

Meanwhile, Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) group communications and strategic marketing head Lim Jin Aun said the campaign would be extended to the Rapid KL bus services if the new channel is well received by the public.

“We certainly welcome our customers sharing their observations with us, including those of our frontliners delivering exemplary services to our customers as we have an employee recognition programme to recognise excellence in customer service delivery.

“Nevertheless, do note that we could only acknowledge the information shared via the WhatsApp facility,” he said in the same statement.

Customers who need prompt feedback on the status of the Rapid KL urban rail and bus services are encouraged to follow on Twitter @AskRapidKL or private message them at Facebook MyRapid. — Bernama