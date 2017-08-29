Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Special committee to fine-tune 2018-2050 Rural Development Policy

Tuesday August 29, 2017
07:44 PM GMT+8

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the policy would be based on four key principles. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaDatuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the policy would be based on four key principles. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29  — The Rural and Regional Development Ministry is setting up a special committee to fine-tune the 20250 Rural development Policy, which is scheduled to be launched end of the year.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, said the policy would be based on four key principles,  namely sustainable development which emphasised quality development; inclusive; holistic and physical and spiritually balanced development.

He said the committee, chaired by the ministry’s secretary-general, would also look into the 65 resolutions passed at the Rural Development Convention.

“After the committee made its assessment, the first draft will be submitted to me for approval and the last draft would be tabled to the cabinet before end of the year so that the policy could be implemented beginning next year,” he told this to reporters after closing the  Rural Development Convention here today.

Ismail said the policy would not only serve as a catalyst for rural development, but would also reduce the migration of rural youths to the urban areas.

Also present was Deputy Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi. — Bernama

