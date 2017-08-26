Special committee to fight digital piracy set up

Perpetrators could be fined between RM2,000 to RM20,000, or a face a jail-term not exceeding 5 years, or both, if found guilty under Section 41 of the Copyright Act 1987. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — A special committee to fight digital piracy was set up yesterday to take action against individuals who record films at cinemas.

National Film Development Corportation (Finas) chairman Datuk Mohd Khusairi Abdul Talib said the committee comprised the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), Ministry of Domestic Trade, Co-operatives and Consumerism (KPDNKK), Malaysian Film Production Association (PFM) and cinema operators.

“ We have agreed to set up this committee so that those who record films in the cinema using a phone or other devices can be dealt with immediately.

“The activity of recording a film illegally, whether for fun or otherwise, and broadcast on Facebook, Instagram or other social media is against existing laws, “ he said at a press conference after chairing the committee’s meeting, here today.

He said perpetrators could be fined between RM2,000 to RM20,000, or a face a jail-term not exceeding 5 years, or both, if found guilty under Section 41 of the Copyright Act 1987. — Bernama