Special committee to be set up to empower Shariah courts

Islamic affairs minister Datuk Sri Jamil Khir Baharom said a special committee will be set up with the involvement of Islamic religious councils of each state to empower the Shariah Court. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKOTA BARU, July 19 — A special committee will be set up with the involvement of Islamic religious councils of each state to empower the Shariah Court, says Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom.

He said the proposal to form the committee would be tabled to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak soon.

“Among the suggestions are to upgrade the Shariah Court from a three-tier system to five, which comprises a Middle Court and a High Court of Appeal which is also known as the Syariah Appeal Council.

“The upgrade of the Shariah Court will also involve an increase in its staff,” Jamil Khir told reporters after a one-hour meeting with Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob at the Kota Darul Naim Complex here today.

Also present were Kelantan Deputy Mentri Besar Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah, State Human Resource, Education and Higher Education committee chairman Datuk Dr Mohamed Fadzli Hassan, Kota Baru Member of Parliament Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan who is also the PAS secretary-general, and Malaysian Islamic Development Department (JAKIM) director-general Tan Sri Othman Mustapha.

Jamil Khir added, the council would also include politicians and state legal advisors. — Bernama