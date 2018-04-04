Special attention for Sarawak, Sabah in BN’s manifesto, says Najib

Najib said this was proof of BN’s commitment to continue the development agenda in Sarawak and Sabah for the next five years. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa MIRI, April 4 — Barisan Nasional (BN)’s manifesto for the 14th General Election (GE14) which will be launched on April 7 will give special attention to development in Sarawak and Sabah, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

“The BN manifesto to be launched on April 7 will have some special provisions for Sarawak and Sabah,” he said at the closing ceremony of the 2018 Development and Leadership Seminar for Community Leaders, from the Miri, Bintulu and Limbang Divisions here today.

Najib, who is also BN chairman, said proof of the commitment on these development programmes could be seen by his 60 visits to 160 locations in Sarawak during his nine years as prime minister.

“During these visits, a total of RM4.3 billion was allocated for various projects in Sarawak,” he said.

Najib also countered accusations by certain people that the reason for Sarawak’s lack of was because its people were lazy and greedy.

“I have never uttered any words that would hurt the feelings of the people of Sarawak, I have never said Sarawakians were lazy and greedy because I know that they are not lazy and greedy,” he said.

He added that the current federal government had never looked down on the capabilities of the people of Sarawak and evidence of this could be seen in the granting of contracts to Sarawakian contractors for the construction of the Pan Borneo Highway.

He said to date, the federal government was very satisfied with the progress of the project which proved that the people of Sarawak were capable of carrying out big projects.

He said if a state did not develop, it was the responsibility of the leaders to close the development gap with the other states by giving more allocations to the states that really needed development.

He was confident that going by the record of BN’s achievement in previous general elections, Sarawak would remain a BN stronghold.

Najib said he wanted BN to take back more seats which were won by the opposition in Sarawak, especially the parliamentary seat of Miri.

“I want Miri parliamentary seat to come back to BN,” he said, drawing laud applause from the audience.

Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who is also chairman of the organising committee of the event, said Najib’s visit today, his 60th to Sarawak, was evidence of his commitment to the development of the state, compared to prime ministers before him.

Also present was Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The two-day seminar was attended by about 1,500 participants comprising community and village heads. — Bernama