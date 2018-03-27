Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Speaker rejects sub judice claim, to proceed with tabling of redelineation report in Parliament

BY RAM ANAND

Tuesday March 27, 2018
03:23 PM GMT+8

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia delivers his speech at the launch of the official website of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association of Malaysia, in Kuala Lumpur March 27, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaDewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia delivers his speech at the launch of the official website of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association of Malaysia, in Kuala Lumpur March 27, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — The Election Commission’s (EC) report on redelineation of electoral boundaries will be tabled in Parliament despite claims by some lawmakers that it would be sub judice for the lower house to deliberate the matter while a court case is still ongoing.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia said that Parliament and the courts should carry out their “respective duties” as both the Penang and Selangor state government continue their efforts to challenge the redelineation process in courts.

“If sub judice is applicable to even cases like these, the Dewan Rakyat can’t even do anything,” he told reporters in Parliament today.

MORE TO COME

