Speaker closes one eye after suspended Kit Siang shows up in Dewan Rakyat

DAP’s Lim Kit Siang (centre) was ejected from the House and suspended six months yesterday due to his refusal to obey the Pandikar’s instructions. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, March 29 ― Despite being suspended, DAP parliamentary leader Lim Kit Siang got away with attending the Dewan Rakyat meeting today.

Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia said he chose to “turn a blind eye” to the Gelang Patah MP’s attendance today, after suspending the latter yesterday.

“I can choose to turn a blind eye,” Pandikar said, adding that he did not “see” Lim in the lower House of Parliament even though the federal Opposition lawmaker was seated there.

Lim was ejected from the House and suspended six months yesterday due to his refusal to obey the Pandikar’s instructions and also for disrupting the House proceedings.

But Lim refused to leave his seat despite the Speaker’s order.

He also voted during a bloc vote on the redelineation report yesterday, but his vote was not counted by the secretariat.

“I have said before that my option is to get the police to come in and remove the member, but I don’t want to do that because I don’t want the foreign media to see how our Parliament lacks manners,” Pandikar said.

MORE TO COME