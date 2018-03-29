Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Speaker closes one eye after suspended Kit Siang shows up in Dewan Rakyat

BY RAM ANAND

Thursday March 29, 2018
01:27 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Malala makes first trip to Pakistan since Taliban attackMalala makes first trip to Pakistan since Taliban attack

The Edit: Watch this new TV spot for ‘Avengers: Infinity War’The Edit: Watch this new TV spot for ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

PNB makes higher FY18 income payout for ASB2, ASM unitsPNB makes higher FY18 income payout for ASB2, ASM units

Judge orders Facebook to cut ‘fake news’ on slain activistJudge orders Facebook to cut ‘fake news’ on slain activist

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

DAP’s Lim Kit Siang (centre) was ejected from the House and suspended six months yesterday due to his refusal to obey the Pandikar’s instructions. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaDAP’s Lim Kit Siang (centre) was ejected from the House and suspended six months yesterday due to his refusal to obey the Pandikar’s instructions. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, March 29 ― Despite being suspended, DAP parliamentary leader Lim Kit Siang got away with attending the Dewan Rakyat meeting today.

Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia said he chose to “turn a blind eye” to the Gelang Patah MP’s attendance today, after suspending the latter yesterday.

“I can choose to turn a blind eye,” Pandikar said, adding that he did not “see” Lim in the lower House of Parliament even though the federal Opposition lawmaker was seated there.

Lim was ejected from the House and suspended six months yesterday due to his refusal to obey the Pandikar’s instructions and also for disrupting the House proceedings.

But Lim refused to leave his seat despite the Speaker’s order.

He also voted during a bloc vote on the redelineation report yesterday, but his vote was not counted by the secretariat.

“I have said before that my option is to get the police to come in and remove the member, but I don’t want to do that because I don’t want the foreign media to see how our Parliament lacks manners,” Pandikar said.

MORE TO COME

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram