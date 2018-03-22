Speaker bars MPs from reading redelineation report, then changes mind

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia backed down following a deluge of objections from the Opposition bench. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia has reversed a ruling he made minutes earlier barring lawmakers from even perusing the Election Commission’s redelineation report until next Wednesday.

Pandikar backed down following a deluge of objections from the Opposition bench that included MPs from Pakatan Harapan, PAS and Parti Warisan Sabah.

He then said they were allowed the read and take home the report, which remains under an embargo until next Wednesday, but may not share any of the contents with the media.

He made the ruling under Standing Order 19, shortly after he said that MPs are not even allowed to read the report until it is tabled in Parliament on March 28.

MORE TO COME