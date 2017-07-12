Spare life of Malaysian on death row, Amnesty tells Singapore

Malaysia's Amnesty International executive director Shamini Darshni said the Singaporean Court of Appeal should allow the stay application filed by Prabagaran's lawyers.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 ― Amnesty International has urged the Singaporean authorities to spare the life of Malaysian Prabagaran Srivijayan, who is due to be hanged on Friday.

Malaysia’s Amnesty International executive director Shamini Darshni said the Singaporean Court of Appeal should instead allow the stay application filed by Prabagaran's lawyers.

“It is our hope that the authorities will halt the imminent execution of Prabagaran Srivijayan.

“Instead of steadfastly clinging to this inhumane and archaic form of punishment, the Court of Appeal must grant a stay of execution, and not allow another hasty, disgraceful execution like that of Malaysian national Kho Jabing, who was executed in May last year,” said Shamini Darshni in a press statement today.

She also said that the authorities need to reconsider this case as there were “serious concerns about the fairness of his trial”.

Prabagaran, was convicted in 2012 for drug tracking after 22.24g of diamorphine was found in the armrest of a car he borrowed. The man however pleaded not guilty.

His family was notified by the prison authorities last week that he is to be hanged on Friday.

Shamini also called on the Singaporean government to review its laws on death penalties and if possible to abolish it.

“Singapore must not execute Prabagaran and instead review the use of the death penalty with a view to abolishing it,” she added.