SPAD suspends bus operator’s licence pending Johor crash probe

Today’s accident was the worst involving buses since the 2013 Genting Highlands bus crash that killed 37 people. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — Transport authorities have suspended Goldstar Express (M) Sdn Bhd’s operator’s licence with immediate effect to facilitate investigations into a bus crash in Johor today that left 14 dead.

In a statement, the Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD) said that the investigation would be led by Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros), while SPAD will investigate lapses in Industry Code of Practice (ICOP) Safety requirements.

“Effective today, SPAD has enforced immediate suspension of the fleet, until completion of investigations because of concerns on passenger safety as well as to facilitate multi-agency investigations into the accident,” it said.

An express bus by Alisan Golden Coach plunged into a ravine along the North-South Expressway in Muar in the wee hours of the morning en route to Kuala Lumpur from Johor Baru, killing 14 people including the driver.

The commission said the safety of passengers was its utmost priority.

“SPAD will not tolerate any violations of safety practices and sternly reminds express bus operators, that those found to have contravened safety requirements will have to face the full force of the law and regulations.

“The Commission will not hesitate to revoke the Operator’s Licence and permits of operators that have been found violating safety requirements that are mandatory under the Operator’s Licence conditions,” it said.

SPAD also expressed its heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and assured them a thorough probe into the tragedy.

The fatalities in the accident at KM137 of the North-South Expressway in Muar this morning comprised six men, seven women and a toddler. The passengers who were killed had all been sitting in the front row. The incident also injured 16 people.

The incident is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless driving after the police believed the cause of the accident to be due to speeding.

