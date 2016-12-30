Last updated Saturday, December 31, 2016 11:50 pm GMT+8

Spad says bus firm free to segregate passengers by sex

BY YISWAREE PALANSAMY

Friday December 30, 2016
07:06 AM GMT+8

Spad chairman Tan Sri Syed Hamid Albar said if the firm felt the measure was necessary to address an existing problem, then it should be allowed to make the decision. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaSpad chairman Tan Sri Syed Hamid Albar said if the firm felt the measure was necessary to address an existing problem, then it should be allowed to make the decision. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — Bus operators may introduce rules such as gender segregation on their vehicles if they see these as necessary, said Land Public Transport Commission (Spad) chairman Tan Sri Syed Hamid Albar.

Responding to questions regarding such a policy at TransMalaya Ekspres, he said Spad preferred not to intervene in such matters.

“We do not specify to any of our operators regarding how they should arrange their seats and how they should you know, carry out their business. We don’t want to be over managing,” he told Malay Mail Online.

He said if the firm felt the measure was necessary to address an existing problem, then it should be allowed to make the decision.

Syed Hamid explained that Spad would also not step in unless there were issues with the quality of service or fares charged.

“Just leave it to them, bus companies, train company operators, to do what they think is the best,” he added.

On Wednesday, Noorlini Ramli, the owner and co-founder of KRZ Management Sdn Bhd that manages the TransMalaya Ekspress bus fleet, told Malay Mail Online that the decision was for the comfort and safety of female travellers, and made following concerns over alleged sexual harassment against the group.

The policy would also require Muslim couples to provide proof of marriage in order to be seated together, and is applicable to all passengers regardless of religion.

Noorlini said the initiative was taken following her own negative experience as a lone traveller, and witnessing couples act in buses in ways she deemed inappropriate.

She also claimed that the move was well-received by customers from all racial and religious backgrounds.

