Spad records 1,320 cases for breach of law involving public transport in southern states

Spad’s Datuk Paduka Che Hasni Che Ahmad says most of the offences recorded in Malacca, Negri Sembilan and Johor involved lorries, buses and taxis. — Picture by Saw Siow FengMALACCA, Dec 30 ― A total of 1,320 cases for breach of the law involving buses, taxis and lorries were recorded by the Land Public Transport Commission (Spad) in Malacca, Negri Sembilan and Johor since January this year until yesterday,

Spad Senior General Manager (Enforcement) Datuk Paduka Che Hasni Che Ahmad said 1,040 of the cases were reported in Johor, Malacca (258 cases) and Negri Sembilan (22 cases).

He said most of the offences recorded in the three states involved lorries (781 cases), followed by buses (310 cases) and taxis (229 cases).

“The offences mostly recorded for lorries not only endangered the drivers and attendants, but also other road users, while for buses, the most common offence is failing to renew the permit and the inspection documents.

“As for taxis, the most common offences are not using the meter and over-charging,” he told reporters when met after an integrated operation held in conjunction with the Christmas celebration here last night.

Also involved in the operation were the Road Transport Department, the police, Immigration Department and the National Anti-Drug Agency.

Che Hasni said a total of 25 offences were also recorded involving pirate taxis and 21 for private vehicles in Johor during the same period.

He said members of the public could lodge complaints on misconduct of drivers of public transport vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, to Spad at hotline number 1800-88-7723 or short messaging system at 15888.

On last night operation, he said 20 express buses were inspected during the three-hour operation which began at 8.30pm, but none were found to have violated any law or regulations. ― Bernama