SPAD may include Penang’s plans in national transport blueprint

State exco Chow Kon Yeow (right) and SRS Consortium project manager Julian Yap looking at the EIA report on display at Town Hall in Penang July 21, 2017. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

GEORGE TOWN, July 21 — The Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD) is looking at incorporating Penang’s Transport Master Plan (PTMP) into the National Land Transport Master Plan, state executive councillor Chow Kon Yeow said today.

The local government, traffic management and flood mitigation committee chairman said Penang has engaged with SPAD a few times over the state’s Light Rail Transit (LRT) proposal and the federal body revealed that it too is looking at including Penang’s proposal into the national master plan.

“They will complete the national land transport master plan in the first quarter of 2018 so there may be further delays in approval for our proposed LRT,” he said in a press conference at Town Hall here.

He said the state will have to wait for SPAD to complete the national plan as approval for Penang’s proposed LRT project has to be in line with the national plan too.

Chow said the Penang government through its project delivery partner, SRS Consortium, submitted applications of the proposed LRT scheme under PTMP to SPAD for approval in March last year.

“We met with SPAD a few times and they asked that the DEIA be prepared and display for public feedback under the Department of Environment first,” he said after announcing the start of a public display of the Environmental Impact Assessment (Second Schedule) for the proposed Bayan Lepas LRT project.

After getting public feedback, the report will be submitted to the Department of Environment.

“Once we get conditional approval from SPAD, we will need to conduct another public display, this time of the proposed alignment for the LRT for more public feedback,” he said.

After the second public display, the proposed alignment will be finalised based on public feedback before the finalised alignment is displayed again.

Chow said this means it will take about a year or more to go through all this process on top of SPAD looking at including the PTMP into the national land transport master plan.

The light railway transit scheme is part of Penang’s ambitious RM27 billion PTMP project.

The massive infrastructure project is a five-in-one public transport solution involving LRT or monorail, construction of highways, taxis, buses and cable cars.

The Penang state executive council approved the overall PTMP in December 2015 and the Komtar — Bayan Lepas LRT alignment on January 2016.

The detailed environmental impact assessment for the LRT was submitted to the Department of Environment in May.