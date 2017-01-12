SPAD chief says all e-hailing services okay, for now

Tan Sri Syed Hamid Albar said that in the near future, all e-hailing services would be properly regulated after amendments to the Land Public Transport Act 2010 (PAD). — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — All types of e-hailing services are allowed as long as it doesn’t go against existing road regulations, Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD) chairman Tan Sri Syed Hamid Albar said today.

He explained that such services could operate for the time being as there was yet to be any specific law against them.

“This e-hailing, there is no law yet to govern them. Anything that gives best services to the public, we welcome them but must be according to the regulations,” he said in his speech at the launch of the Big Blue E-Ticketing services at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre here.

Syed Hamid added that in the near future, all e-hailing services would be properly regulated after amendments to the Land Public Transport Act 2010 (PAD).

“All e-hailing services will come under the law. All will be governed by the amendments of the PAD Act. MCMC also will amend their law to move with time and technology,” he said referring to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission.

The former federal minister also said it is up to premises like shopping malls to select specific e-hailing services and that was not under SPAD’s jurisdiction.

“That part of it is beyond us. We act in according to SPAD rules and regulations,” Syed Hamid stressed.

Big Blue Taxi Services earlier today launched its own app to compete with e-hailing services like Uber and Grab.

The company’s chief executive officer Datuk Shamsubahrin Ismail previously has been vocal against these e-hailing services, claiming that they were stealing businesses from legit taxi drivers.