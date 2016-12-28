SPAD begins probe into express bus driver using phone, smoking while driving

A screengrab of a video shared on Facebook shows an express bus driver using a handphone while driving an express bus. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Firdaus WongKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — The Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD) has begun investigating an express bus driver who was caught on camera using a mobile phone and smoking while driving.

SPAD in a statement today said its enforcement officers had recorded statements from the director of the express bus company and the driver today.

“SPAD also has also recorded statements from the complainant. The video recordings and photos received will be used as evidence in the investigation,” it said.

The statement said the driver could be fined not exceeding RM2,000 or jailed not more than six months, or both, if found guilty of endangering passengers and other road users under Section 202 of the Land Public Transport Act (APAD) 2010.

“If he is found guilty of smoking in public transport vehicles, the driver can be charged under Section 203 of the APAD 2010 and can be fined not exceeding RM10,000 or jailed not more than two years, or both,” the statement said.

While the bus operator can be punished under Section 22 and 23 of the APAD 2010 which carries a fine of not less than RM1,000 and not more than RM500,000 or imprisonment not exceeding two years, or both. — Bernama