SPAD: Amendment to law to regulate Uber, Grab to be tabled in March

SPAD chairman Tan Sri Syed Hamid Albar said the amendment was now being scrutinised by the Attorney-General’s Chambers. — Picture by Grab via TODAYSHAH ALAM, Jan 20 — The amendment to the Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD) Act to regulate the Uber and Grab services using the e-hailing application is expected to be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat in March.

“The government has recognised the (e-hailing) application. It’s just that right now, there is no law or regulation to regulate the (Grab and Uber) services.

“Under the amended law, the e-hailing application should be subject to legal provisions which regulate the other existing services.

“We have taken into consideration the views from all the relevant agencies and I was told that the amendment will be tabled at the next Parliament meeting,” he told reporters after attending the closing parade of SPAD Enforcement Officers Induction and Basic Course here today.

Syed Hamid said the amendment was vital to ensure that there services offered by Grab and Uber did not contravene the taxi service in the country.

Meanwhile, SPAD Enforcement Division senior general manager Datuk Paduka Che Hasni Che Ahmad said SPAD would intensify its operation and enforcement in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration, starting tomorrow until February 5.

“Our members will be stationed at several locations, including bus terminal, airports, city centre and expressways,” he said.

He also called on the public with information on errant land public transport drivers and operators to lodge a report to SPAD by calling its hotline at 1800-88-7723 or email to aduan@spad.gov.my. — Bernama