Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

South Korea new market for Musang King durians, says FAMA

Monday March 5, 2018
09:52 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Bon Jovi’s latest album makes it to the top of US chartThe Edit: Bon Jovi’s latest album makes it to the top of US chart

MACC probes maritime firm for alleged bribery involving RM108.5mMACC probes maritime firm for alleged bribery involving RM108.5m

The Edit: Artist Yeow to host solo art exhibition for charityThe Edit: Artist Yeow to host solo art exhibition for charity

China now hardening stance on Hong Kong, TaiwanChina now hardening stance on Hong Kong, Taiwan

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

FAMA has identified South Korea has as a new market for the Musang King durian. — Bernama file picFAMA has identified South Korea has as a new market for the Musang King durian. — Bernama file picPORT DICKSON, March 5 — South Korea has been identified as a new market for the Musang King durian, said director-general of the Federal Agriculture Marketing Authority (FAMA) Datuk Ahmad Ishak.

He said South Korea was another nation where durian products could be promoted.

“We have sent a trial shipment there. This is to give the people there a taste of Malaysian durian. After this, we will follow up with marketing Malaysian durians there,” he told reporters after the launching of a course on upskilling the marketing and growing of Musang King durians Series 2 at the FAMA Training Institute, here today.

He said other new markets for the durians were Canada and Europe. So far, Malaysian durians have been marketed to several destinations including Singapore, Hong Kong, China, Australia, America and Indonesia.

“We are focusing on these markets which can help increase our output of durians. At the same time, we also have to promote our durians locally and we are looking at new ways of selling durians,” he said. — Bernama

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram