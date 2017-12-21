Sources say couple held in JB murder ‘well-connected’ to drug gangs

The two woman, known to murdered moneylender Tan Aik Chai, with a monk performing Taoist ceremony rites for the departed at the murder scene in Taman Pelang, Johor Baru December 19, 2017. — Picture by Roslan KhamisJOHOR BARU, Dec 21 — A young couple in police custody to help in the murder investigations of moneylender Tan Aik Chai have been described as “up-and-coming” drug runners with deep ties to Johor drug gangs.

Sources close to the investigation said police are looking in the reason for the 22-year-old man from Negri Sembilan and his 19-year-old Johorean girlfriend to be in Penang where they were arrested, including the possibility the couple were trying to escape the law.

“Investigators are keen to know why they were in Penang as they are believed to be linked to a separate criminal case there.

“The couple, said to be ‘well-connected’ to Johor drug gangs, may be able to provide information on Tan’s murder,” one of the sources told Malay Mail today.

Checks revealed that the male suspect had been detained and was investigated seven times for drug-related offences in Johor.

The cases were mainly for consumption and possession of illicit drugs in Taman Ungku Tun Aminah and Iskandar Puteri in Johor Baru in 2011, 2013 and 2015.

The latest offence was this year, where the young couple were both arrested and investigated by police for illegal gang activities here by the Johor Baru South Criminal Investigations Department.

Despite his relatively young age, the sources said the male suspect is believed to be a “seasoned hand” in Johor’s illicit drug scene and is believed to be active in Skudai, Taman Universiti, Nusa Bestari, Bukit Indah and parts of the city centre here.

“The male suspect is from Seremban in Negri Sembilan, but based in Johor Baru, while his female companion is a local from Skudai in Johor Baru,” said another source.

The couple were found in a room at a three-star hotel at Kampung Paya in Butterworth, Penang by an elite team from Bukit Aman’s Special Task Force On Organised Crime yesterday during a 2.30am raid and taken to the Butterworth police station for questioning.

The couple’s arrest is the first since Tan’s brazen murder by four assailants who stabbed and ran him down twice while he was inflating the tyres of his Volkswagon Polo car at a petrol station in Taman Pelangi here last Sunday.

The couple have since been brought back to Johor Baru to assist in investigations.

Meanwhile, Tan’s body was taken from the Nirvana Memorial Centre in Jalan Skudai where a three-day wake was held, to his hometown in Melaka at 9.45am today where he will be buried.

Tan’s Vietnamese female companion, who some have said was his wife, and several relatives of the deceased boarded a bus and escort the body.