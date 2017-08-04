Soup kitchen questions sudden homeless crackdown

File picture shows the homeless queueing up for ‘goody-bags’ containing basic hygiene products at the ‘Teddy Mobile Clinic’ – a free street clinic in downtown Kuala Lumpur, July 5, 2017. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — A group feeding the homeless in Kuala Lumpur is accusing authorities of conducting anti-vagrancy enforcement only to ensure the Malaysian capital is not unsightly for the coming SEA Games.

Dapur Jalanan Kuala Lumpur (DJKL) criticised the alleged tactic, saying the homeless should not be treated as though they were criminals.

“We should already know that the issue of homeless people happen because of economic crisis and mismanagement due to a troubled institution or a person whom has been awarded the responsibility by the people.

“And what is saddening is that these homeless people had to be hidden just so a festival can take place,” DJKL said in a statement.

It was previously reported that the homeless were now wary of congregating at soup kitchens for fear of being detained by local authorities.